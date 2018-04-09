Red Robin (RRGB) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 859.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Red Robin worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Robin by 34.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Red Robin by 58.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Robin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Red Robin by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Red Robin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of RRGB opened at $58.65 on Monday. Red Robin has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $759.98, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.51 million. Red Robin had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. Red Robin’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Red Robin will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $214,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $86,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

