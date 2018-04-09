RedCoin (RED) One Day Volume Hits $478.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RedCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,376.00 and $478.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01711590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016021 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021062 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

