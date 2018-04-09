Regalcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Million (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,153.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00076888 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

