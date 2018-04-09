Teachers Advisors LLC Has $59.73 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Regency Centers worth $59,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Regency Centers by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 397,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $58.58. 489,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,867. The stock has a market cap of $10,025.64, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chaim Katzman sold 1,759,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $101,262,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

