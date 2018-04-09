Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.30. 1,272,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,000. The stock has a market cap of $37,900.00, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $313.53 and a one year high of $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

