Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,567,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,007,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,153,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,609,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219,220.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

