Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

RM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 42.60 and a current ratio of 42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.19. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 12.54%. equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $715,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $102,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $928,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Regional Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,537,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,078,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regional Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

