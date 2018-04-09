Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RGL traded up GBX 99.01 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.52).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

