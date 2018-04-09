Reis (REIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Reis in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REIS opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.55, a PE ratio of 131.56 and a beta of 1.03. Reis has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Reis had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. sell-side analysts predict that Reis will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Reis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Reis’s payout ratio is currently 475.00%.

In other Reis news, CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $25,251.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Sander sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $628,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Reis by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reis by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

