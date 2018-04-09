Teachers Advisors LLC Has $24.90 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,664,000 after purchasing an additional 671,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 502,007 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 472,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 477,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $6,047.08, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

