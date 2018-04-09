Relx (REL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.76) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,883 ($26.43) to GBX 1,785 ($25.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.56) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($27.93) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,945 ($27.30) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,704.67 ($23.93).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($21.39) on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,399 ($19.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,784 ($25.04).

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported GBX 81 ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 80.60 ($1.13) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of GBX 735.50 billion for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 91.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.70 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 55,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($20.96), for a total transaction of £821,150 ($1,152,653.00).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

