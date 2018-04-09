Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 138,852 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $168.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121,155.30, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

