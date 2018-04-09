Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in RELX (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RELX (NYSE:RELX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of RELX worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RELX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 955,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RELX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in RELX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 857,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RELX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RELX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 702,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 148,610 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22,742.26, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RELX has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from RELX’s previous None dividend of $0.15. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of RELX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs raised shares of RELX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RELX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RELX Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

