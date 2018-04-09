Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 528,700 Shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Dean Foods worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 39.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DF. ValuEngine cut shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dean Foods stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 895,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,684. The company has a market cap of $813.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-40-million-holdings-in-dean-foods-co-df-updated-updated-updated.html.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.