Delbert Christensen Purchases 7,441 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.20, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Renewable Energy Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 156,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,787,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

