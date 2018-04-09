Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 672,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,096.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,315.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,626,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,653 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,787,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 956,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 892,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 746,444 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/renewable-energy-group-regi-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.