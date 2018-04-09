Rent-A-Center (RCII) Lifted to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $508.50, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.73. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,474,000. Arlington Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 4,070,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,103 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $5,795,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rent-a-center-rcii-lifted-to-hold-at-loop-capital.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.