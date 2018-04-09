Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.45) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.95) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 235 ($3.32) to GBX 290 ($4.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.52) to GBX 340 ($4.81) in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.73) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.85 ($4.41).

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 275.20 ($3.89). 3,132,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 238.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.79).

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £262,000 ($370,318.02).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rentokil-initials-rto-add-rating-reaffirmed-at-numis-securities-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.