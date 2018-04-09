UBS Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (RSG)

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 2,515,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $22,141.62, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,341. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

