KeyCorp Comments on Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,990. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2,078.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,834.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,431,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,704 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 50.8% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,934,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,629,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,099 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 882,822 shares during the period.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

