Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hancock (HBHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hancock (NASDAQ: HBHC) recently:

4/2/2018 – Hancock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2018 – Hancock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2018 – Hancock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2018 – Hancock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry over the past six months. Moreover, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances and improving rate environment will likely continue to support the company's profitability. Also, deal to acquire the asset management and trust business of Capital One is expected to be accretive to earnings. While, the continued rise in operating expenses owing to restructuring efforts and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain near-term concerns, the company is expected to enhance shareholder value through its consistent dividend payments supported by a solid liquidity position.”

3/14/2018 – Hancock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Hancock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry over the past six months. Moreover, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2017 results benefitted from improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses and provisions. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances and improving rate environment will likely continue to support its profitability. Also, deal to acquire the asset management and trust business of Capital One is expected to be accretive to earnings. However, the continued rise in operating expenses owing to restructuring efforts will likely hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, high exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern.”

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,421.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Hancock Holding has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Hancock had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Hancock Holding will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

In other Hancock news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $166,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $198,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hancock by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hancock by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Hancock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 66,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.