Research Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2018 Earnings (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

NYSE DOC opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,791.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

