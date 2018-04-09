Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA: MC):

3/29/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/29/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €265.00 ($327.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €275.00 ($339.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €303.00 ($374.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €280.00 ($345.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €281.00 ($346.91) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was given a new €265.00 ($327.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Monday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($321.67).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

