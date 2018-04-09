Research Frontiers (REFR) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Research Frontiers earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3931007763158 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

REFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Research Frontiers in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 462,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. The firm has a market cap of $24.76, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.02. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 160.08%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. research analysts predict that Research Frontiers will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/research-frontiers-refr-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-14.html.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.