Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Resolute Energy worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,816,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 453,251 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 90,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period.

REN opened at $35.01 on Monday. Resolute Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.86, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 3.21.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

