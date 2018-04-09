Resolute Energy (REN) Given a $44.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REN. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resolute Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of REN stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 352,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $787.86, a P/E ratio of 576.67 and a beta of 3.21.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Resolute Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Resolute Energy will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in Resolute Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,816,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 453,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,683,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 504,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 395,659 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,130,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

