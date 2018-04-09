Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resource Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Resource Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RSO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 95,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,162. Resource Capital has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 141.52 and a quick ratio of 141.52.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resource Capital had a net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Resource Capital will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Resource Capital’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,775 shares of company stock worth $236,737 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resource Capital during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Resource Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,556,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 243,414 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/resource-capital-rso-lifted-to-outperform-at-jmp-securities-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage real estate loans, subordinate interests in first mortgage real estate loans, mezzanine debt, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate; and residential real estate-related assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgaged-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Resource Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.