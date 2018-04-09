Restart Energy MWAT Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $9.96 million and $185,776.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDEX, ForkDelta and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00759566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00173981 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Lykke Exchange, ForkDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

