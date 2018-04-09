Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ ROIC) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,256. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1,978.60, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 222.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $20,223,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $20,920,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,543,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after buying an additional 642,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 306,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,912,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,010,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

