Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Retail Properties of America has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.76 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2,580.44, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

