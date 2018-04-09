Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPAI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,079. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,580.44, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 295,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

