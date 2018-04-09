Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $931.99, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.05. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Retrophin by 22.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 385.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 154,170 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,644,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,788,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

