Revain (R) Price Tops $0.77

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Revain has a market cap of $141.17 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00011383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kuna, EtherDelta and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Revain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, YoBit, Mercatox, BitFlip, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Kuna. It is not presently possible to buy Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

