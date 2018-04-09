Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) vs. TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Financial Analysis

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and TriMas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $432.40 million 0.29 -$12.08 million ($0.85) -11.94 TriMas $817.74 million 1.56 $30.96 million $1.40 19.89

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TriMas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh -2.80% -6.83% -1.86% TriMas 3.79% 12.09% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ampco-Pittsburgh and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 3.00 TriMas 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ampco-Pittsburgh presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.75%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ampco-Pittsburgh is more favorable than TriMas.

Dividends

Ampco-Pittsburgh pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TriMas does not pay a dividend. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays out -10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TriMas beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. It also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. In addition, this segment produces specialty steel; and distributes tool steels, alloys, and carbon round bars. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets. This segment primarily operates under the Rieke name. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, and precision-machined components for use in commercial, maintenance and repair (MRO), and military aerospace applications and platforms to OEMs, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers. This segment offers its products under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Energy segment provides metallic and nonmetallic gaskets, bolts, fasteners, and specialty products for the petrochemical, petroleum refining, oil field, water/waste water treatment, and other industrial markets under the Lamons brand. The Engineered Components segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder name; and various natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for use in oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow Engine name. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, distributors, and licensees. The company is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.