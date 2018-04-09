Analyzing Carvana (CVNA) and Its Peers

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carvana to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carvana and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $858.87 million -$18.31 million -19.62 Carvana Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.23

Carvana’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carvana and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 1 5 8 0 2.50 Carvana Competitors 116 608 661 28 2.43

Carvana presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.65%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Carvana’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.17% -74.69% -19.48% Carvana Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carvana competitors beat Carvana on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

