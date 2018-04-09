Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) vs. PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Critical Review

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 10.55% 3.50% 0.87% Cboe Global Markets 17.80% 12.74% 6.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $955.46 million 0.57 $100.75 million $2.20 10.52 Cboe Global Markets $2.23 billion 5.53 $400.60 million $3.42 31.97

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Financial Services. PennyMac Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PennyMac Financial Services does not pay a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennyMac Financial Services and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cboe Global Markets 1 6 4 0 2.27

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $116.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats PennyMac Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management. PFSI’s mortgage banking subsidiary, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC (PLS), is a non-bank producer and servicer of mortgage loans in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, PLS serviced loans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the United States Virgin Islands, and originated loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. PFSI’s investment management subsidiary, PNMAC Capital Management, LLC (PCM), is an investment advisor. PLS is a seller and servicer for the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures, bitcoins, and other products. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; Frank Russell Company; FTSE International Limited; MSCI Inc.; DJI Opco, LLC; Cboe Vest Financial Group, Inc.; and Gemini Trust Company, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.