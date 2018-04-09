Reviewing Chegg (CHGG) and Its Rivals

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chegg to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -7.95% -2.37% -1.97% Chegg Competitors -14.62% -23.10% -6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $255.07 million -$20.28 million -237.33 Chegg Competitors $515.82 million $30.04 million 18.80

Chegg’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chegg. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chegg and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 4 6 0 2.60 Chegg Competitors 132 604 687 12 2.40

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Chegg’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Chegg competitors beat Chegg on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States. It also offers eTextbooks library for rent and sale. The Company also has live tutors on its connected learning platform available to students online, anytime, anywhere through its Chegg Tutors service. It provides access to internships to help students gain skills that are critical to securing their first job. It offers two product lines: Required Materials and Chegg Services. The Required Materials product line includes the rental and sale of print textbooks and eTextbooks, as well as the commission it receives from Ingram.

