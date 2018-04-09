Reviewing China Coal Energy (CCOZY) & The Competition

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) is one of 47 public companies in the “COAL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare China Coal Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy 5.27% 3.61% 1.53% China Coal Energy Competitors -133.85% 12.70% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Coal Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A China Coal Energy Competitors 254 801 1116 37 2.42

As a group, “COAL” companies have a potential upside of 28.87%. Given China Coal Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Coal Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Coal Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $9.13 billion $258.12 million 11.55 China Coal Energy Competitors $2.75 billion $259.71 million 51.83

China Coal Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. China Coal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.47, meaning that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Coal Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “COAL” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Coal Energy rivals beat China Coal Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

