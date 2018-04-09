Reviewing Daseke (DSKE) & GATX (GATX)

Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $846.30 million 0.63 $26.99 million ($0.60) -15.57 GATX $1.38 billion 1.85 $502.00 million $4.70 14.24

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Daseke. Daseke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GATX pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Daseke does not pay a dividend. GATX pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.09% -7.54% -1.66% GATX 36.46% 12.15% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daseke and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 6 0 3.00 GATX 1 4 1 0 2.00

Daseke presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 50.96%. GATX has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than GATX.

Risk and Volatility

Daseke has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX beats Daseke on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services. It also offers industrial warehousing and distribution services, including export packaging and free trade zone access in Savannah, Georgia; and over-dimensional cargo solution. In addition, Daseke, Inc. operates as an open deck carrier for power sports industry. The company serves automotive, port intermodal, power generation, and steel and building materials markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,218 company-owned tractors, and 11,237 trailers, as well as 2,056 tractors owned and operated by independent contractors. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 147,005 railcars; 665 locomotives; and 12 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.