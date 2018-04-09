Head to Head Comparison: Allscripts (MDRX) vs. Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) and Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.50% -17.53% -5.34% Allscripts -10.88% 7.36% 2.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion 0.05 -$20.90 million ($0.53) -2.55 Allscripts $1.81 billion 1.21 -$152.60 million $0.47 25.81

Five Star Senior Living has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allscripts. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allscripts 1 4 11 0 2.63

Five Star Senior Living presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Allscripts has a consensus target price of $16.37, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Allscripts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Allscripts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allscripts beats Five Star Senior Living on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

About Allscripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company's Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company's Netsmart segment operates in and provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services, and post-acute sectors of health care. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

