Reviewing Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Suez Environnement (SZEVY)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) and Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and Suez Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand $14.20 billion 1.47 $1.30 billion $4.51 18.58 Suez Environnement $16.96 billion 0.53 $465.10 million $0.40 18.30

Ingersoll-Rand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suez Environnement. Suez Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand and Suez Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand 0 7 7 0 2.50 Suez Environnement 1 3 2 0 2.17

Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus price target of $103.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than Suez Environnement.

Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Suez Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ingersoll-Rand pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suez Environnement pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and Suez Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand 9.17% 16.91% 6.56% Suez Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suez Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suez Environnement has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats Suez Environnement on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support and controls. It offers energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles.

About Suez Environnement

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.