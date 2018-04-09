Reviewing International Airlines Group (ICAGY) and Its Competitors

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare International Airlines Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

International Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Airlines Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Airlines Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares International Airlines Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Airlines Group 8.96% 74.33% 16.76% International Airlines Group Competitors 8.45% 24.20% 5.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of International Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Airlines Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Airlines Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 International Airlines Group Competitors 313 1126 1711 143 2.51

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 10.43%. Given International Airlines Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

International Airlines Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Airlines Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Airlines Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Airlines Group $25.95 billion $2.26 billion 7.65 International Airlines Group Competitors $15.00 billion $1.00 billion 9.74

International Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. International Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Airlines Group rivals beat International Airlines Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About International Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

