Analyzing Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) & Its Peers

Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jinko Solar to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Jinko Solar has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jinko Solar’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jinko Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinko Solar 0.53% 2.12% 0.49% Jinko Solar Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jinko Solar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jinko Solar $4.07 billion $21.78 million 29.19 Jinko Solar Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 24.95

Jinko Solar has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Jinko Solar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jinko Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinko Solar 6 2 0 0 1.25 Jinko Solar Competitors 1421 5528 10670 595 2.57

Jinko Solar presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.72%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Jinko Solar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jinko Solar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Jinko Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jinko Solar rivals beat Jinko Solar on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

