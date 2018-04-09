Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) and Kobe Steel (KBSTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Kobe Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 20.51% 15.25% 5.99% Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.47% 1.11%

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kobe Steel does not pay a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mueller Water Products and Kobe Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43 Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Kobe Steel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Kobe Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 1.98 $123.30 million $0.44 23.45 Kobe Steel $15.69 billion 0.23 -$214.31 million ($0.39) -12.53

Mueller Water Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kobe Steel. Kobe Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Kobe Steel on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Anvil segment manufactures and sources a range of products, including a range of fittings, couplings, hangers and related products. The Mueller Technologies segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The Mueller Technologies segment includes Mueller Systems and Echologics businesses. The Company offers a range of water infrastructure, flow control and piping component system products and services in the United States and Canada.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses segments. The Iron & Steel segment offers steel wire rods and bars, steel plates, steel sheets, pig iron, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders. The Welding segment provides welding materials, welding systems, high functional materials, and related services. The Aluminum & Copper segment provides aluminum sheets and plates, aluminum extrusions and fabricated products, aluminum castings and forgings, and copper strips and tubes. The Machinery segment offers tire and rubber machinery, plastic processing machinery, advanced technology equipment, metalworking machinery, nonstandard and standard compressors, chemical and energy equipment, nuclear power equipment, and related services. The Engineering segment provides iron making processes, iron ore-pelletizing systems, nuclear power products, chemical weapon destruction services, water treatment, cooling towers, waste treatment and recycling, steel structures and sabo dams, urban transit systems, process equipment, and environmental analysis, as well as upgrades low-rank coal. The Construction Machinery segment offers construction equipment, construction recycling machinery, metal recycling machinery, resource recycling machinery, forestry machinery, crawler and wheel cranes, specialized base machines for civil engineering and foundation works, and work vessels. The Electric Power segment supplies power. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the development, construction, and sale of real estate properties; and material analysis and testing, structural assessment, manufacture, and sale of sputtering targets. Kobe Steel, Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

