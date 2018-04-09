Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) & National Interstate (NASDAQ:NATL) Head-To-Head Review

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS: AWHHF) and National Interstate (NASDAQ:NATL) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. National Interstate pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied World Assurance and National Interstate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Interstate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied World Assurance presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than National Interstate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied World Assurance and National Interstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Interstate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and National Interstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42% National Interstate 5.91% 10.13% 1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of National Interstate shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Interstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats National Interstate on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

About National Interstate

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States. The Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a focus on the transportation industry. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance segment. The Company offers approximately 40 product lines in the specialty property and casualty insurance market, which it groups into approximately four general business components: alternative risk transfer (ART), transportation, specialty personal lines, and Hawaii and Alaska based on the class of business, insureds’ risk participation or geographic location.

