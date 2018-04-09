Reviewing Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) and Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) and Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Platform Specialty Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.20 $75.53 million $1.63 16.45 Platform Specialty Products $3.78 billion 0.74 -$296.20 million $0.76 12.74

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Platform Specialty Products. Platform Specialty Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Engineered Carbons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Platform Specialty Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 5.69% 123.23% 9.03% Platform Specialty Products -7.84% 7.69% 2.21%

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Platform Specialty Products does not pay a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Engineered Carbons and Platform Specialty Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 6 0 2.86 Platform Specialty Products 0 2 3 0 2.60

Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Platform Specialty Products has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Platform Specialty Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Platform Specialty Products is more favorable than Orion Engineered Carbons.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platform Specialty Products has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Platform Specialty Products on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions. This segment also provides functional conversion coatings that are applied to metals to enhance corrosion resistance and paint adhesion; hard-coated films, which are used for the membrane switch in the touch screen markets; production and drilling fluids used in subsea control systems; solid sheet printing elements for use in flexographic printing and platemaking processes; liquid products to produce printing plates; and printing equipment. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers fungicides and biofungicides to prevent the spread of fungi and other diseases in crops; herbicides to control unwanted plants; insecticides, bioinsecticides, and acaricides; biostimulants and nutrition products; and seed treatment products, which are applied to seed before planting, as well as animal health products, such as honey bee protective miticides and veterinary vaccines. The company was formerly known as Platform Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Platform Specialty Products Corporation in October 2013. Platform Specialty Products Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

