Masonite International (DOOR) versus Ply Gem (PGEM) Critical Analysis

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ply Gem has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ply Gem and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ply Gem 0 3 0 0 2.00 Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ply Gem presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Ply Gem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Ply Gem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Masonite International shares are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Ply Gem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Masonite International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ply Gem and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ply Gem 3.32% 144.46% 5.17% Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ply Gem and Masonite International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ply Gem $2.06 billion 0.72 $68.32 million $0.98 22.04 Masonite International $2.03 billion 0.85 $151.73 million $3.33 18.45

Masonite International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ply Gem. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ply Gem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Masonite International beats Ply Gem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products. It also provides injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents, and mounts. This segment sells its products to the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors primarily under the Variform, Napco, Mastic Home Exteriors, Mitten, Ply Gem/Cellwood, Durabuilt, Ply Gem Trim and Mouldings, Ply Gem, Canyon Stone and Ply Gem Stone, Ply Gem Roofing, Leaf Relief, Leaf Relief Snap Tight, Leaf Smart, and Leaf Logic brands; and the Georgia-Pacific brand through a private label program. The Windows and Doors segment offers vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood, and clad-wood windows and patio doors; and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors for the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors under the Ply Gem Windows, Simonton Windows, Great Lakes Window, and Ply Gem Canada brands. It sells its products to the new residential and light commercial construction through independent building material dealers, regional/national lumberyard chains, builder direct/OEMs, and retail home centers; and independent home improvement dealers, one-step distributors, and big box retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Partnerships.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

