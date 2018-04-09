Head to Head Review: Progressive (PGR) vs. Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo (OTCMKTS: SAXPY) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sampo and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 1 0 1 0 2.00 Progressive 2 7 4 1 2.29

Progressive has a consensus price target of $50.57, indicating a potential downside of 15.77%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Sampo.

Risk and Volatility

Sampo has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Progressive pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.46% 5.44% Progressive 5.93% 15.96% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sampo and Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $6.86 billion 4.44 $2.53 billion N/A N/A Progressive $26.84 billion 1.30 $1.59 billion $2.63 22.83

Sampo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progressive.

Summary

Progressive beats Sampo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. The companys P&C Insurance segment offers insurance products, including household, homeowner, motor, and accident insurance, as well as various supplementary insurances, such as travel, boat, forest, and livestock insurance to private customers; commercial insurance products, which comprise property, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance, to companies; and P&C insurances to private and corporate customers. Its Life Insurance segment provides wealth management, rewards, and risk insurance for private and corporate customers, as well as unit-linked insurance and group pension insurance products. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

