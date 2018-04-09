Head to Head Analysis: Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) versus Its Rivals

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) is one of 7 public companies in the “Commercial printing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quad/Graphics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. As a group, “Commercial printing” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics 2.59% 19.46% 3.78% Quad/Graphics Competitors 1.12% -1.18% 2.51%

Risk & Volatility

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion $107.20 million N/A Quad/Graphics Competitors $2.69 billion $32.82 million -20.01

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quad/Graphics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics Competitors 49 133 89 8 2.20

As a group, “Commercial printing” companies have a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Quad/Graphics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quad/Graphics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics. In addition, the company manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

