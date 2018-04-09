Reviewing Quarterhill (QTRH) and Its Rivals

Quarterhill (NASDAQ: QTRH) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quarterhill to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, indicating that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Quarterhill is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 70 277 570 9 2.56

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Quarterhill’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.59% 20.84% 17.43% Quarterhill Competitors -139.67% -94.16% -61.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million $10.22 million 2.79 Quarterhill Competitors $172.04 million $8.49 million 6.45

Quarterhill’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quarterhill beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Road Dynamics Inc, a highway traffic management technology company specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems industry, VIZIYA Corp, a software and services provider to multi-national companies and Wi-LAN, with patent licensing business.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.